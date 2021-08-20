Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

 Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has shown her romantic side with a lovely message and photo to mark his wife’s birthday.

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, turns a year older today, August 20, 2021.

Taking to his Facebook page to celebrate her, the Vice President declared his undying love for Mrs Bawumia.

He among other things described her as a rock, adding he was privileged to have her in his life.

He backed his lengthy message, which extolled his wife, with a romantic photo.

Check out Dr Bawumia’smessage below:

May be an image of 1 person, headscarf and text that says 'Ha Bunthday DY Happy birthday to my dear wife Samira. You have been a rock for me and you continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged. The kindness of your heart shines through even brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday darling. love you. @MBAWI'




