Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has shown her romantic side with a lovely message and photo to mark his wife’s birthday.

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, turns a year older today, August 20, 2021.

Taking to his Facebook page to celebrate her, the Vice President declared his undying love for Mrs Bawumia.

He among other things described her as a rock, adding he was privileged to have her in his life.

He backed his lengthy message, which extolled his wife, with a romantic photo.

Check out Dr Bawumia’smessage below: