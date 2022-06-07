#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s road traffic offence case has been adjourned to July 12.

This is because the presiding judge is on leave.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service arrested Mr Barker-Vormawor on Tuesday, May 17 at the East Legon tunnel.

He was subsequently arraigned and charged with careless and inconsiderate driving as well as failure to observe road markings.

Barker-Vormawor however pleaded not guilty and was later granted a bail of GHC30,000 after he was detained.

After his release, he alleged that he was stripped down and kept for eight hours in Police cells following his arrest.

According to him, this treatment was mainly for a road traffic offence.

“Just released. Arrested at 7:30 am. Stripped down and kept in police cells for eight hours for a “road traffic offence”, apparently. 30,000 cedis bail and 2 sureties [sic].”

“I am not above the law,” he claimed in a Facebook post.