Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to re-sign 38-year-old defender Dani Alves – five years after he left the Nou Camp for Juventus.

Alves, who has won nine top-flight titles with Barca, Juve and Paris St-Germain, will arrive on a free transfer for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

The Brazil international spent eight years at Barcelona between 2008 and 2016 winning La Liga six times.

Alves won three Champions League titles and the Copa del Rey four times there.

Barcelona described Alves as “the greatest right-back in Barca history” in a statement announcing the news on their official website.

“The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January,” added the statement.

In total, Alves won 23 trophies during his first spell at Barca including three Fifa Club World Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and four European Super Cups.

He won Serie A with Juve in 2016-17 and Ligue 1 with PSG in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Alves returned to Brazil in 2019 to sign for Sao Paulo and, in August, captained his country to gold at the 2020 Olympics.

His contract with Sao Paulo was terminated in September following a dispute over unpaid salaries.