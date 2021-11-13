Asante Kotoko have held on to the top position on the Ghana Premier League log after pipping newly-promoted side Bibiani Goldstars by a lone goal on Friday.

Isaac Oppong scored in the 55th minute to give the Porcupine Warriors their third straight win of the season.

The topliner for the weekend will be at the Accra Sports Stadium when defending champions Hearts of Oak take on two-time League champions Aduana Stars.

The Phobians are yet to win a game this season after drawing with Legon Cities and WAFA respectively.

Aduana Stars are also poised to end their winless run after drawing away against Karela FC and losing 1-3 at home to King Faisal.

On Saturday, Accra Stadium will host a city derby when Legon Cities take on Great Olympics in a late kick-off.

Olympics will be hoping to make it two wins after beating Accra Lions 3-1 in another Accra derby last weekend.

Dreams FC will be without their young influential player Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku on Saturday afternoon as they come up against newly-promoted Accra Lions who are yet to record a win this season.

Fatawu after scoring two goals and helping the team win their last game against Elmina Sharks is currently in the camp of the senior national team, the Black Stars for their 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

In other games, Real Tamale United will welcome WAFA to Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday while Karela FC, Berekum Chelsea both winless will slug it out at the CAM Park in Aiyinase.