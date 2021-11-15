A 23-year-old old barber, Kwame Amponsah, has been jailed 114 years by the Mpraeso Circuit Court for allegedly sodomizing 12 Schoolboys at Atawase, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

The head of Kwahu West Social Welfare department, Victor Fayi, said on the 5th of November 2021, officers went to the field after they had information that a young man in the community who is a barber was sexually abusing school children.

According to Mr Fayi, with the help of the Assembly Members and Opinion Leaders, Amponsah was arrested.

He added that ten other pupils came to report the same issue after the arrest of the suspect.

He was on Monday, November 15, 2021, taken to the Mpraeso Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty and was jailed for 114 years.

The judge pronounced the suspect is to serve 10 years each for the 10 kids he sodomized and serve seven years each for two other boys.

