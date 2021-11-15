The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the Ghana Immigration Service to tighten security at the country’s borders.

He made the remarks when the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi and some members of the National Immigration Management Committee paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“Your presence at the borders is very critical to the security of the nation”, the Asantehene averred.

HRM admonished the Comptroller-General and his men to tighten security at the country’s borders to prevent extremists from entering into the country.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi with the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo was full of praise for the Comptroller-General’s leadership style of traveling around the country and engaging with various stakeholders.

“I have been observing your trips around the country and how you engage with stakeholders to deepen the collaboration between you and the stakeholders,” the Asantehene said, adding that, “it is for this reason among others that you were awarded with the Millennium Excellence Award for National Cohesion and Security.”

The Delegation in a group photograph with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II comprising the Chairman of the Immigration Council, Dr Edward Prempeh (immediate right of HRM) and the CGI Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi (immediate left of HRM)

MORE:

According to the Otumfuo, efforts of the government to retool the Service have also gone a long way in making the GIS a formidable force at the borders and deepened the critical role the Service plays in supporting internal security.

Comptroller-General of Immigration Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi (far right) exchanging pleasantries with HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Chairman of the Immigration Service Council, Dr Edward Prempeh, who led the delegation, thanked the Asantehene for his support and wise counsel to the Service which has placed the Service on a high pedestal and prayed for the continuous support of the Asantehene.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, on his part, thanked the Otumfuo for the honour done him with the Millennium Excellence Award and pledged to work even harder with his Management.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the Immigration Service, Dr Edward Prempeh (second right) introducing the GIS Delegation to the Asantehene

The CGI said he will continue to motivate Officers of the GIS to enhance security at the borders and ensure Ghana remains an oasis of peace in the sub-region.

Accompanying the Comptroller-General of Immigration were the Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration responsible for Finance and Administration (DCGI/Fin. & Admin), Isaac Owusu Mensah, Greater Accra Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Mrs Maud Anima Quainoo, Chief Staff Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration Mr Lawrence Agyapong, Deputy Staff Officer and Aide-de-Camp to the Comptroller-General, Superintendent Amoateng Ennin, and Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta.