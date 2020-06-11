The Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has described any vote against him in the upcoming New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary as devilish.

Mr Okyem Aboagye, in an interview on Joy News’ UpFront Wednesday, said he had done a lot for his constituency by carrying out his duties as he should.

The MP said he therefore deserved to be given another opportunity to represent the NPP in the 2020 parliamentary elections for Bantama constituency in December.

“A vote for me will be a fair vote. It will be a vote of appreciation for the hard work [I have] done. A vote for Okyem Aboagye will be a vote for continuity, true love and telling people that you need more than one person when our government is in power.

“Any other vote in my opinion will be devilish and suicidal for the constituency, because you do not love the constituency,” he stated.