Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has announced plans to visit President Akufo-Addo over the delay in assenting to the Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023.

The meeting is expected to take place today, November 28, 2023.

The Bill seeks to prevent attacks on alleged witches and prohibit individuals from operating as witch doctors or witch-finders.

As a private member’s Bill sponsored by Madina Member of Parliament(MP) Francis Xavier Sosu, it was passed by parliament on July 27, 2023.

Mr Bagbin on Monday together with Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu expressed dissatisfaction on the President’s delayed assent.

However a statement signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the bill was only presented to Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 27, 2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation.

The office has therefore said it is inaccurate the Bill has been sitting on the desk of the President without receiving due attention.

The statement noted that, the President takes his constitutional duties seriously and will carefully consider the bill before making a decision.

ALSO READ: