A newborn baby was discovered dead in a gutter at Adabraka, a community in the Greater Accra Region, leaving residents in shock.

The lifeless body of the premature baby was found around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

An eyewitness, Madam Ama Asare, said that some students drew her attention to a strange object in the gutter, which turned out to be the dead baby.

“I suspect some ladies in this area might have done this. We are going to monitor them,” she said.

The police have yet to retrieve the baby’s body as of the time of filing this report.

The community is urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and apprehend whoever is responsible for the heinous act.