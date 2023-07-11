Ghana international, Baba Rahman, has joined Greek side PAOK following the mutual termination of his contract with Chelsea.

The former Asante Kotoko left-back struggled to glitter at the Premier League side after joining the side in 2015.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year contract, marking his return to PAOK where he previously had a successful loan spell in 2021, helping the club win the Greek Cup.

However, Chelsea has reportedly agreed to cover 80% of Rahman’s remaining contract salary for the one year left on his deal.

The Greek club will be hoping that Rahman can make a significant impact and strengthen their defensive options as they aim to compete in domestic and European competitions.

Rahman joined Chelsea from German side Augsburg for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £14 million, rising to a potential fee of almost £22 million, but has had limited opportunities with the club, playing 23 games.

He has spent the past six seasons on loan at various clubs, including Schalke 04, Stade Reims, and Reading, where he has played for the past two seasons.

Baba Rahman, who is also a former Dreams FC defender, featured at the 2022 World Cup with the Black Stars in Qatar.

