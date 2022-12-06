Netizens are gushing over Ayisha Modi’s new curvaceous body in a couple of pictures shared on her Instagram wall.

The popular music investor was seen in a leopard skin-printed jumpsuit which boldly defined her curves.

She complemented the outfit with a pair of stilettos and a curly human hair.

Ayisha Modi, with her face baked to perfection (Make up), posed by a sleek white range rover in an unidentified compound.

It can be recalled that in May 2022, Ayisha’s new body was spotted in a viral video where she was seen participating in a dance challenge.

Ayisha Modi, who resides in the United States, stormed the country sometime in September with the new body stature after earlier admitting to undergoing some sort of procedure to shed some weight.





