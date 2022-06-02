Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, has petitioned the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to probe vote-buying allegations reported at the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional elections.

Mr Ayariga has also urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate the allegations and develop tools for policing elections to political parties’ offices with a view to nipping corruption in the bud.

In a letter addressed to both institutions, Mr Ayariga said he relies on the Representation of the People Law, 1992 (PNDCL 284) as the basis for his petition.

“I write to draw your attention to widespread reports in the social media which were equally discussed on the radio, that the offences of corruption, bribery and undue influence did take place at the congresses of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect regional executives of the NPP,” the petition noted.

This comes a few days after a failed Ashanti Regional Chairman aspirant, Robert Asare Bediako revealed he paid GHS1,000 to each of the over 800 delegates that took part in the conference but still lost in the fiercely contested elections.

Mr Bediako stated he suspects his opponents might have paid more than him, hence the delegates gave their votes to the highest bidder.

The incumbent, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi was retained with 464 votes.

His close contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, (COKA), polled 306 votes.

Mr Asare Bediako also obtained 22 votes while the other contenders, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah had 9 and 3 votes, respectively