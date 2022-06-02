Some angry youth in Wa of the Upper West Region besieged the regional police command to demand the release of three persons arrested in connection with the flogging of two lovers over a leaked sex tape.

The youth numbering over 300 on Wednesday night stormed the station wielding stones, cudgels and other crude weapons.

They also burnt tyres to register their displeasure over the arrest.

It took a team of officers led by the Regional Commander, DCOP Peter Ndekugiri, more than two hours to disperse the irate group.

The lovebirds were on Tuesday, May 31, tied to a pole at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace and flogged by some residents.

The police subsequently arrested a 32-year-old Bushran Khidiri, a phone repairer alleged to be one of the young men who forced the young lady in the leaked sex video to the Wa Naa’s palace for the flogging.

Later, 70-year-old Issahaku Mahama and and 62-year-old Naa Sidiki Mahama, a farmer from Wa-Dobile, were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Bar Association has pledged to offer legal support for the victims of the act they have described as barbaric and dehumanising.’