Some Ghanaians on social media have heaped praise on Black Stars following their comfortable victory against Madagascar on Wednesday night.
Otto Addo’s men got the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign to a good start with a convincing win on June 1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Despite failing to register a goal in the first 45 minutes, Ghana sprung into life in the second half as they thrashed their opponents to end six games without a win.
Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari scored their debut goals for the Black Stars while Mohammed Kudus was also on the scoresheet as Ghana recorded a 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.
The victory leaves Black Stars top of their group in the AFCON Qualifiers.
Check out some reactions after the game: