Some Ghanaians on social media have heaped praise on Black Stars following their comfortable victory against Madagascar on Wednesday night.

Otto Addo’s men got the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign to a good start with a convincing win on June 1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Despite failing to register a goal in the first 45 minutes, Ghana sprung into life in the second half as they thrashed their opponents to end six games without a win.

Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari scored their debut goals for the Black Stars while Mohammed Kudus was also on the scoresheet as Ghana recorded a 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The victory leaves Black Stars top of their group in the AFCON Qualifiers.

Check out some reactions after the game:

FT: Ghana 🇬🇭 3-0 Madagascar 🇲🇬 #AFCON2023Q



A spirited second half performance.

Clean sheet.

Three points.

Three goals

Six shots on target

69% possession.

Dream Start.



OTTO the next level pic.twitter.com/aj3AzQx1Ev — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile…



Goal + assist for Mo Kudus tonight! 🇬🇭#AFCON2023Q — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) June 1, 2022

.@KudusMohammedGH for Ghana🇬🇭:



👤 11 starts

⚽️ 4 goals

🅰️ 3 assists



He’s magical 🪄 pic.twitter.com/VKBwAghCLt — Lawrence Baidoo (@kweku_lawrence) June 1, 2022

Denis Odoi.



Another breezy day for the Prof. Yes, it's *just* Madagascar, but the composure he brings to his side of the field is assuring.



👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/rIuixRc9bP — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 1, 2022

Gideon Mensah at CB today. Enjoyed how he handled it? Maybe he wasn't tested so much, but felt he was competent. pic.twitter.com/CJbQbHg0uM — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 1, 2022

Gideon Mensah is so good

He’s really improving each and every match #BlackStars — Egyir P. Kwamena🇬🇭⚽️🏟🥅 (@kwamena_eg) June 1, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan scores his first of many goals to come for Ghana. #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/fr7NrVjWrA — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) June 1, 2022

Madagascar team should spend a week more in Ghana 🇬🇭

Ghanaian ladies have a gift for them.

😹don’t leave sad

#Blackstars — Green (@Greenaugustus13) June 1, 2022