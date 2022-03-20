Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and set up another as Barcelona stun Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Xavi’s first Clasico as coach.

The former Arsenal striker opened the scoring by heading home Ousmane Dembele just before the half-hour mark. Seven minutes before the break Raul Araujo headed home Dembele’s corner to double Barcelona’s lead.

Rather than come out and regroup after halftime, Real Madrid were a shambles.

Ferran Torres spurned a great chance after being allowed to run through from the halfway line a minute before he added to the lead coolly slotting into the top corner after Aubameyang’s fantastic backheel.

Four minutes later Aubameyang had the ball in the net once more courtesy of a delightful left-footed clip and although initially being ruled out for offside, VAR overturned the decision.