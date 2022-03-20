The matchday 21 games of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

On Friday at the CAM Park, Karela United hosted Medeama SC and after full time, the game ended 1-1.

Bechem United continued their fine run by recording a 1-0 win over debutants, Accra Lions.

In the Sunday games, Great Olympics suffered their biggest defeat of the season following their visit to Dawu to play Dreams FC.

The two times Ghana Premier League champions were hammered 5-2 by the Still Believe lads at the Theatre of Dreams.

Legon Cities who are on a good run in the second half of the campaign recorded a 2-1 win over West African Football Academy [WAFA] at the El-Wak Stadium.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium we’re held to a 1-1 draw against Aduana Stars.

Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park pipped struggling Elmina Sharks by a lone goal.

The final game of the evening was at the Accra Sports Stadium where reigning champions, Hearts of Oak hosted Ashanti Gold SC.

The Phobians after 90 minutes of action recorded a 2-1 win to pick up all three points.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Techiman to play Eleven Wonders.

The King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea game has been postponed.

Full results below: