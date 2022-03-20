A self-acclaimed businessman, Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu, has been arrested with narcotics at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Nigeria.

He was nabbed by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA} for possession of substances believed to be liquid cocaine.



The father-of-four was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of the black liquid cocaine after he failed a narcotic test upon his arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja.

The liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggages stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive to cocaine.

According to the spokesman of the agency, the suspect claims he was a businessman dealing in children wares before delving into the illicit drug business.

He claimed he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2m at a drinking joint in Brazil.