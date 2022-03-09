The office of the Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has accused the camp of the Scholarship Secretariat boss, Mr Kingsley Agyemang of disrupting polling station elections in the area.

Denying reports that Mr. Atta Akyea was chased out, Gideon Annor Kwasi, an aide to the lawmaker in a statement said “It has emerged that, an amateur video has been seen circulating on social media purportedly to create an erroneous impression that Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, MP, has been chased out by residents of Nkronso, a town in the Abuakwa South Constituency on grounds of his inability to honour campaign promises made to the people specifically on the nature of roads in the town.

“The fraud of the circulating video is that it is unrelated to failed promises of the MP regarding road infrastructure in the Nkronso township.

“On the contrary, it is one Frazer Ofori-Atta, an indigene of Nkronso, who is in the pocket of Kingsley Agyemang of the Scholarship Secretariat, who, for the past five (5) years, has evinced a clear intention to unseat Honourable Atta Akyea, who had worked the young people of Nkronso into a frenzy to disrupt the polling station elections.

“The fact remains that, on the 5th of March, 2022, the Abuakwa South Elections Committee chaired by Mr. Adamu Musa Raha and seven others made their way to Nkronso to conduct polling station elections for the six polling stations as with other electoral areas within the Constituency. It appeared that some persons who had picked up forms and had been duly approved by the Election Committee to contest the elections did not accept the fact that others without prior approval would want to be in the contest.

“This disagreement orchestrated by Frazer Ofori-Atta threatened the intended elections whose rollout was barely starting. Regrettably, the avoidable tension was mounting. Confronted with a serious security situation, the Committee was advised by the police escort led by the Divisional Commander to halt all activities and move to another electoral area for elections to take place since the grounds at Nkronso were not favourable for democratic elections. The Committee heeded the security advice and left Nkronso in the midst of hooting from the Frazer group.”

The statement added “The Chief of Nkronso equally advised that the Committee should not proceed with the elections because of the threatened violence engineered by Frazer Ofori-Atta.

“The Committee, without any incident, had successfully conducted elections in the over 100 polling stations in Abuakwa South Constituency, the President’s backyard and the thuggery at Nkronso is very regrettable. Let the records indicate that the Chief of Nkronso in the company of Hon. Atta Akyea had been assured by Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, that the contract for the construction of the Nkronso roads has been awarded and the contractor is mobilizing to the site.

“It is also a fact that the ruler of Nkronso has also released land for the construction of an industrial starch factory which the MP is about to construct.

“Consequently, those who are in an indecent haste to contest Atta Akyea should wait for the nominations to open bearing in mind that ‘to turn aside the justice due a man before the face of the Highest or subvert a man in his cause, the Lord does not approve’.”