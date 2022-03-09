Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, was mobbed by some Ghanaian workers as he made his entry to the Ghana Pavilion Tuesday at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2022.

The visibly excited crowd seized the opportunity to get autographs and photographs with Gyan, who is a brand ambassador for Ghana at the Expo.

Gyan, 36, later visited his former club Al Ain.

It will be recalled that Gyan spent three years playing in the United Arab Emirates with Al Ain in Abu Dhabi.

He was the top goalscorer in his debut season with Al Ain by helping them capture their tenth league success and was the top goalscorer in the season with 22 league goals.

Gyan was also the top goalscorer in the UAE league in the 2013 season and helped his team retain the league title.

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of Ghana’s national team, with 51 goals.