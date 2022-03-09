Ghana international, Thomas Partey, has been named Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for February.

Despite failing to perform at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, the midfielder has been on a fine run for the Gunners.

The 28-year-old’s February in red and white kicked off with an impressive display against Wolverhampton Wanderers, a game the Gunners were reduced to 10-men for the last 20 minutes.

Partey, again played a vital role in Arsenal’s win over Brentford in the Premier League before rounding things off with a commanding display as Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to beat Wolves with a 2-1 scoreline at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey, 49%, beat off competition for Martin Odegaard, who came in second and Bukayo Saka (third) to clinch the prize for the very first time since joining the North London side.

He is expected to lead the Black Stars against Nigeria in the playoff games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup later this month in the absence of Andre Ayew.