Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has described as extravagant the lifestyle of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Deputy, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the presidency.

READ THIS: Accused coup plotters denied bail for the second time

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Friday, the parliamentarian was angry at the gargantuan amount spent on parties and refreshment at the presidency.

“President Akufo-Addo spent GH¢ 1.9 million on parties and refreshment and it’s the same for Vice President Bawumia. One thing that amazes me is that Bawumia spent more monies on parties and refreshment than on petrol. He spent just GH¢ 290,000.00 in buying petrol to fuel the vehicles he is supposed to use to work for the betterment of Ghana,” he said.

SEE THIS: NHIA suspends 2 health facilities for forging financial claims

“It’s very sad looking at how they spend money at the presidency, the expense is too much,” he added.

He also talked about some GH¢ 801,000.00 and GH¢ 436,706.00 spent on catering services and beverages respectively by the Cabinet secretariat.

READ ALSO: Presidency blows GH₵1.9 million on refreshment- Minority alleges

The Minority in Parliament also accused the presidency of overspending its budget in relation to some GH¢ 62 million spent on foreign travels.

SEE ALSO: Beyoncé goes for Ghana braids ahead of ‘Year of Return’ visit (Photos)

The Minority has, therefore, called on the Chief of Staff to provide a detailed breakdown of how she has so far expended the GH₵3.4 billion approved by Parliament in 2019.