Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has said the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Chief Executives (MMDCEs) should be expected anytime soon.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Dr Arthur said the list is coming from the Presidency and so he has no idea when but he believes since the list of Deputy Ministers has been released, he believes that is the next in line.

“The list is coming from the presidency but I believe anytime soon. I believe since the list of the deputy ministers is finally out, I am hopeful it will come soon.

“I don’t know the date it will be released and so I can’t say when,” he told Show host Kwesi Asempa.

He further noted it was important that the MMDCEs are elected instead of appointment because their accountability is geared towards the President.

Advising MMDCEs, he said there should be cordial relationship between them and their Member of Parliament to help in the development of the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in January directed all MMDCEs to remain at post until new ones are appointed.

According to a communiqué signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, the MMDCEs have also been warned against taking any policy-related decision.