In commemoration of World Sickle Cell Day, AT Ghana formerly AirtelTigo, has donated GH₵10,000 to the Pediatric Sickle Cell Clinic of the 37 Military Hospital, Accra.

This donation aims to settle the cost of medication for sickle cell patients in need of financial assistance.

The donation is in line with AT’s Touching Lives initiative which promotes the health and well-being of the community.

Chief Marketing Officer of AT, Atul Narain Singh, presenting the money said “We are delighted to make this presentation to the Unit, and we believe it will provide crucial support to patients and enhance the clinic’s capacities as well.”

“We hope this brings more joy and happiness to the patients who are going to benefit from this, especially those who need it the most”, he added.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the 37 Military Hospital, the Acting Head of the Pediatric Unit, Dr. Shirley Asamoah-Okyere expressed her profound gratitude to AT.

“Your support plays a crucial role in helping us continue to provide exceptional care to our patients and their families. We are particularly grateful for your donation during these challenging times,” she lauded.

She further assured AT that the donation would be put to immediate and meaningful use, helping the clinic continue its mission of providing high quality healthcare to their patients.

In addition to the donation, an in-house genotype screening exercise was held in collaboration with the Deseret Hospital.

This initiative aimed to identify sickle cell traits and cases among staff, promoting early detection and informed health decisions.

The event, held at the AT head office in Accra, saw a remarkable turnout of employees.

Also, a virtual health-talk was held for AT Staff, where a medical professional specializing in Sickle Cell provided necessary information on the disease, its management, and support strategies.

Employees had the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about how to support those living with sickle cell disease.

Over the years, AT Touching Lives has demonstrated its commitment to spreading public awareness about the condition, preventing stigmatization, and supporting the Sickle Cell Community through various collaborations and initiatives.

These include creating educational content, donating essential medical equipment, and organizing blood donation exercises.

This year’s activities further emphasize AT’s dedication to making a positive impact in the sickle cell community in Ghana.