Assin Worakese Traditional leaders seize 450-acre land leased to Cocobod for Cocoa Research Station

Traditional leaders at Assin Wurakese in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region have asked the Ghana Cocobod to vacate a 450-acre land leased land.

The parcel of land was leased to the Cocobod 47 years ago to establish a Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) Research Station.

The Assin Wurakese chief, Nana Professor Okogyeaman Dankwa Ameyaw Kokroko II, addressing the media, said Cocobod, as part of its Social Responsibility, promised to provide the community with a market centre, school facility, health clinic, police station, and rehabilitate the 17km Road that links Wurakese and the site of the cocoa research station.

Part of the agreement was also the annual payment of cash royalties to the community during the subsistence of the 40-year lease.

“However, Cocobod has not fulfilled a single of its promise to the community for the past 40 years. All attempts to get the attention of the Agric Ministry and Cocobod have been an exercise in futility.”

They are, therefore, left with no option but to repossess the land and rightful resource.

The chief also served notice to the Ghana Cocobod to pay all the accumulated cash royalties for the 40-year life of the land lease agreement and demanded accountability for all the revenue accrued since 2016 when the land lease agreement expired.

Some of the agitated youth threw support behind the traditional leaders for their decision to take over the cocoa plantation since it will inure to the benefit of the community.

Consequently, the Head of the Assin Wurakese Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) of the Ghana Cocobod, Prince. E. Mensah, has assured he will forward the concerns of the traditional area to the management of CRIG for an amicable resolution.