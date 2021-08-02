The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to embark on a solidarity tour in the Assin North constituency of the Central Region.

This, according to the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, forms parts of efforts to demonstrate their unflinching support for the embattled Member of Parliament, Joe Quakye Quayson.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo revealed this on Monday, August 2, 2021, after some party executives filed a motion to appeal a High Court’s ruling on the 2020 parliamentary election held in the area.

“We are going to the constituency and some of our regional executives have taken the lead. We need to offer support for our MP.

“Our follow-up in Parliament reveals he has performed up to expectation and the people are happy so we must ensure justice is served,” he declared.

A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency after the Member of Parliament (MP) failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before filing to contest last year’s parliamentary polls.

The court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

The judge said the MP, Mr Quayson, violated constitutional provisions and other statutory provisions that guide Ghana’s elections.

But to the NDC, the ruling is a miscarriage of justice and will fight both politically and legally to a logical conclusion.

The Chairman stressed the tour will offer them the opportunity to engage the constituents and commend them on their choice of MP.

“We are going to ensure that justice is not denied the people and the confidence reposed in him [the MP] will not be dashed by anybody,” he stated.

