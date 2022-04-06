Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, has taken over social media after his lead Counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata on Tuesday told the Supreme Court Judges they can decide anyway they wanted, but that would not deny his client, the right to be heard.

This was his response when he was told by the seven-member panel hearing a case involving his client, to abide by the Court’s directive.

The Case is being heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.

The panel had just ruled in favour of Mr Tsikata, granting his request for an extension of time to file a response to a case filed against the MP.

The Court then pointed out it had two outstanding motions. One was filed by a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, urging the Court to restrain the MP from performing Parliamentary duties.

Mr Tsikata took the view that it would be more appropriate for the Court to first deal with his initial objection, which he believed had the potential to result in a dismissal of the request by Mr Nimfah.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set April 13 to finally decide on the case challenging the eligibility of James Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North.

Though the judgement is yet to come, social media is on fire as to how the outcome will be with many wondering if his seat will be declared vacant as it has been purported.

Check out some comments:

Npp always win NDC due to certain big men in NDC. Akai 😂😂

Your simplest job was to declare the seats vacant and not refer them to privileges committee and ask the committee to determine their fate meanwhile Npp MPs are many,moreover Assin north Mp can’t be part of the committee — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) April 6, 2022

Lead Counsel for Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata on Tuesday told the Supreme Court Judges they can decide anyway they wanted, but that would not rid them of the right to be heard.



— Myjoyonline pic.twitter.com/EAUIaUxvge — Ghana Daily News (@dailyghnews) April 6, 2022

A government that blames COVID19 and PUTIN for the turbulence in the economy has hauled the Assin North MP to Court because COVID19 delayed his renunciation certificate ? — Kwame Sarpong (@KwameSarpon2) April 6, 2022

How things are going, I don’t think the supreme court will rule infavour of the assin north mp. — lhip_tea❤💙 (@lhip_tea) April 6, 2022

Where was Ghana’s Chief Justice, the entire bench, the Ghana Bar Association and Frank Davies himself when armed thugs raided a court in session and freed Delta Force members in Kumasi on live TV? No hands 🙌! Today same people are chasing after Assin North MP. How ironic! — Kim Mich (@JUSTICE4SALE) April 5, 2022

E-levy passage: How Assin North MP ‘forced’ Minority to walk out [Audio] https://t.co/IzU2S0fAN8 via @adomonline — Ewuradjoa (@KendraAbedu) March 30, 2022

The Supreme Court has today April 5, unanimously dismissed an application filed by Assin North MP Mr. Quayson urging the Apex court to set aside its March 8, ruling that ordered the legislator to file his defense in a case seeking to stop him from performing parliamentary duties. — Hon. Kwaku Citizen (@honkwakucitizen) April 5, 2022

New trend of Supreme Court;

1. Continue to dismiss every application by the Assin north Mp

2. Declare him as not an Mp

3. Base on 2 & 3 to dismiss NDC MPs’ case at the Supreme Court with the reason that, MPs as at now are 274 and half is 137. — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) April 5, 2022

Why don’t you blame the government for introducing the bill ? The NDC has done all the could you avoid this. You can’t blame them. They used the judiciary to block the assin north mp from attending to parliament today. https://t.co/XAxgktGpCK — Gen. Ankrah (@realankrah) March 29, 2022

The Supreme Court has today in a unanimous decision, dismissed a review application filed by Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson to set aside its March 8 ruling that ordered the legislator to file his defence in a case seeking to stop him from performing parliamentary duties. — Ɔ𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝘽𝙖 Ⓨ.Ⓐ. ⭕️ (@GhanaBaYawAdofo) April 5, 2022