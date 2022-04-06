James Gyekye Quayson

Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, has taken over social media after his lead Counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata on Tuesday told the Supreme Court Judges they can decide anyway they wanted, but that would not deny his client, the right to be heard.

This was his response when he was told by the seven-member panel hearing a case involving his client, to abide by the Court’s directive.

The Case is being heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.

The panel had just ruled in favour of Mr Tsikata, granting his request for an extension of time to file a response to a case filed against the MP.

ALSO READ:

Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP’s application

Fate of Assin North MP to be determined on this date…

Assin North seat is automatically vacant, NDC has 136 MPs – Majority Leader asserts

The Court then pointed out it had two outstanding motions. One was filed by a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, urging the Court to restrain the MP from performing Parliamentary duties.

Mr Tsikata took the view that it would be more appropriate for the Court to first deal with his initial objection, which he believed had the potential to result in a dismissal of the request by Mr Nimfah.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set April 13 to finally decide on the case challenging the eligibility of James Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North.

Though the judgement is yet to come, social media is on fire as to how the outcome will be with many wondering if his seat will be declared vacant as it has been purported.

Check out some comments: