The Supreme Court has set April 13, 2022, to deliver its ruling on whether Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, should be stopped from performing Parliamentary duties.

A Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 nullified the election of Mr Quayson after it found he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, who filed this election petition, in January 2022 initiated another action at the Supreme Court.

He urged the court to give effect to the Cape Coast High Court Judgement and prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.

“If he continues to be in Parliament, he will still be in breach of the constitution. The people of Assin North have been saddled with an unqualified person for far too long,“ he said.

Lawyer for Mr Nimfah, Frank Davies, told the Supreme Court the above on Tuesday, March 5, 2022.

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah, took a similar position on the matter.

ALSO READ:

He insisted there cannot be any debate that the continuous stay of the legislator in parliament is a persisting breach of the constitution that cannot be allowed to fester.

Lawyers for the MP, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, disagreed.

He questioned the basis of the application pointing out that it was procedurally improper. He insisted the rules of the Supreme Court do not provide for such an injunction application.

He argued that a party wanting this remedy ought to rather make a request to the Supreme Court for the court to decide what steps the party ought to take.

“The motion purports to be brought under the High Court rules. This is not the High Court. And the Supreme Court rules under rule five make provisions for where no express provisions are made for certain rules the court shall prescribe such practice. A request ought to be made,” Mr Tsikata said.

The court adjourned proceedings to April 13, 2022, to deliver its ruling.

The case is being heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.