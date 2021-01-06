National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Member of Parliament-Elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has been spotted in Parliament despite a Cape Coast High Court granting an injunction against his swearing-in.

He joined the NDC MPs to take the Majority side in parliament removing the names of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs-elect from the chairs and taking their seats.

The NPP MPs-elect have been forced to take the Minority side in the aisle, as the house prepares to usher in the 8th Parliament.

Member of Parliament-Elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

A petition was filed by one Michael Ankomah that the MP-elect still held on to his Canadian citizenship when he was filing to contest in the December polls.

According to the petitioner, Mr. Quayson owes allegiance to both Ghana and Canada which contravenes the provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

He therefore urged the court to declare Mr. Quayson’s position as MP-elect null and void.

Mr. Quayson, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) MP-elect, polled 17,498 while the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Madam Abena Durowaa Mensah had 14,793 in the December 7, 2020 election.

But giving his ruling on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye said Mr. Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”