Federico Chiesa scored a brace as Juventus won 3-1 against Serie A leaders AC Milan who suffer their first defeat of the season.

Andrea Pirlo’s side stormed out of the blocks led by Chiesa, who hit the post and three minutes later broke the deadlock with a low finish after a sumptuous backheel flick from Paulo Dybala.

Juve then stepped off the gas and allowed the injury-ravaged home side onto them. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a string of impressive stops but was eventually beaten by Davide Calabria’s pinpoint first-time finish from inside the area which had the visitors seething as they believed Adrian Rabiot was fouled in the build-up.

The second half was equally enthralling with Szczesny again to the rescue to foil efforts from Diogo Dalot and Hakan Calhanoğlu, while Aaron Ramsey had a night to forget and missed two gilt-edged chances for the Bianconeri.

But it was Chiesa who stole the show after controlling Dybala’s pass, cutting inside on the edge of the box and guiding the ball into the bottom corner to give his side the lead.

The strength of Juve’s bench was showcased with Pirlo then bringing on Dejan Kulusevski and Winston McKennie and the two combined for their third with the latter firing the ball in from close range.

The result sees the reigning champions reduce the gap with Milan to seven points with a game in hand to spice up the race for the Scudetto further after second-placed Inter Milan lost 2-1 to Sampdoria earlier.