Research agency, Global InfoAnalytics, reports that the electorate at Assin North are gradually embracing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign message against James Gyakye Quayson.

This development comes as President Akufo-Addo seeks to convince voters that the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could face imprisonment due to his participation in the 2020 elections without renouncing his Canadian citizenship.

According to the Executive Director and Head of Polls at the agency, Musah Dankwah, the survey reveals that nearly 50% of individuals have made up their minds to vote for Charles Opoku of the NPP, as they are concerned that Gyakye Quayson might face incarceration.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews he said, “we ask this question specifically for people who were voting for Charles whether the decision to vote for Charles has been influenced by the threat of jailing Gyakye Quayson: 47 % of Charles supporters, people who are intending to vote for Charles said that they were influenced by that.

“That is quite a huge percentage. They said they were voting for Charles because t they fear their candidate MP can land himself in jail and they want to avoid that.”

His comments come on the back of the recent survey which tips Charles Opoku as being slightly ahead of James Gyakye Quayson.

The survey had 2,500 participants and provided valuable insights into the electorate’s preferences ahead of the by-election.

According to the survey, Mr Opoku leads with a 1.1 % victory in the recent poll conducted on the Assin North by-election.

It further stated that when the electorates were asked who their preferred candidate in the by-election would be, 46.7% declared their support for Charles Opoku.

Mr Musah added that polls also revealed that both candidates were supported by people from two different generations.

“For this particular, you can see that Charles Opoku is backed by younger voters whereas Gyakye Quayson is by older voters,” he said.

He continued that the real challenge was motivating the young voters to come out to cast their votes.