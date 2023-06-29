National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has revealed that he personally donated 10 bags of cement to a community during the recent Assin North bye-election.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday, Mr Yamin explained that he decided to provide the cement after the community’s chief appealed for support in constructing a community centre.

He stated, “I personally gave 10 bags of cement to a community at Kushia electoral area. The chief informed us about their ongoing project and requested assistance. He promised that once the center is completed, we would have a place to hold our meetings. I considered it a reasonable plea, so I pledged to deliver the cement within three days, which I fulfilled.”

Mr Yamin clarified that his gesture was not intended to influence the community’s vote for the NDC.

He emphasised that they were present in the community for campaigning purposes, and it was due to the chief’s appeal that he couldn’t turn down their request.

He contrasted their actions with those of their opponents from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging that they resorted to vote-buying in some towns.

In the bye-election, the NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson secured 17,245 votes, equivalent to 57.56% of the total, while the NPP’s Charles Opoku received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the valid votes cast.

Mr. Yamin argued that the NDC’s victory was not a result of vote-buying, as claimed by the NPP, but rather a demonstration of their effective political strategy.

He explained that they employed a multi-system campaign approach, tailoring their messages to each community based on their interests.

He stated, “We conducted two types of campaigns: one led by the MP and another involving residents who engaged in door-to-door activities. These strategies, along with others, contributed to our success in winning the seat.”

