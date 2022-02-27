The decomposing body of a man believed to be in his 40s has been found in a cocoa farm at Assin Akortey Nō. 2 in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The deceased has been identified as Kofi Koranteng, popularly known as Agenda.

According to information gathered, the deceased hailed from Larteh in the Eastern Region and until his unfortunate demise was a farmer at Assin Akortey Nō 2.

An eyewitness, who doubles as Assemblymember of the area, said that he owed the deceased some amount of money but had not seen him for weeks so he decided to search for him in his village only to discover his mortal remains with the skull dislocated and lying about 15 metres away, with one hand also missing.

Mr Tetteh said the residents suspect the deceased was murdered by an unknown assailant.

He asserted that residents are gripped with fear as children refuse to go to school and go on errands.

Farmers and market women are all remaining in the house following the discovery of the body and the sudden disappearance of a suspect from the community.

He, therefore, called on the police to expedite the investigation to ensure perpetrators face the full rigours of the law.



Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur, confirming the incident, said the remains have been sent to St. Francis Xavier Hospital Morgue for preservation while a formal investigation has been launched into the matter.