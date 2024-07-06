ASP Bawah Abdul Jalil has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to step aside to allow for an impartial investigation into the controversial leaked tape implicating him in serious allegations.

Abdul Jalil explained the need for transparency and justice in light of the tape’s disturbing contents.

The leaked tape includes allegations of extrajudicial killings, corruption, vindictiveness, maladministration, and micromanagement within the police force under IGP Dampare’s leadership.

ASP Abdul Jalil expressed serious concerns over these allegations and stressed that the IGP’s continued presence could hinder a transparent and unbiased investigation.

He championed the need for collective action against the alleged wrongdoings revealed in the leaked tape and pledged his dedication to advocating for those affected.

ASP Abdul Jalil praised the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, investigating the leaked tape, for his integrity and courage.

Furthermore, he criticized public figures such as Prof. Kwesi Anning, Adam Bonaa, and Kofi Bentil for making premature comments that appeared to clear the IGP of any wrongdoing.

He argued that their statements, driven by personal interests, undermine the quest for genuine justice and accountability.

Abdul Jalil called on IGP Dampare to step aside to facilitate a credible investigation.

He stressed that the people of Ghana, including families, victims, and police officers who have experienced injustices, deserve truth, justice, and accountability.

ASP Abdul Jalil urged the parliamentary committee to continue its investigation as directed by the Right Honorable Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, without interference.

He expressed his willingness to testify before the committee and to contribute to a thorough and fair inquiry.