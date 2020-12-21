General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed his son will be leading a protest against the 2020 election results.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, this will take place in Techiman South constituency of the Bono East region.

General Mosquito as he is popularly known disclosed this on the Probe on Joy News while reacting to concerns over when relatives of the NDC bigwigs will also hit the streets.

He claimed their relatives have been a part of the process after the Electoral Commission (EC) announced President Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential elections.

The NDC scribe revealed that, the party will keep demonstrating until their grievances on the elections are addressed.

Asiedu Nketia said being on the street gives the party power to put pressure on public officers to right the wrongs done to the party during the elections.

An action he stated has begun yielding results for the party.