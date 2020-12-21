General Secretary of the National Democratic Congres (NDC) says the party will keep demonstrating until their grievances on the elections are heard.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe, Asiedu Nketia said being on the street gives the party power to put pressure on public officers to right the wrongs done to the party during the elections.

“That is a constitutionally guaranteed right of aggrieved people and then the constitutionally guaranteed right of aggrieved people to go to court is also available. We will be on the street till the right things are done,” he told the host Emefa Apawu, Sunday.

Mr Nketia explained the NDC is currently looking at the option that will help solve the issues they have raised adding “for now we think that street protest will give us the results.”

His comments come after many people questioned why the NDC is urging its members to protest especially when there are other means to get their cases heard.

Individuals across the country, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and international bodies have urged the NDC to go to court if they refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general elections.

But General Mosquito told host Emefa Apawu that street protests, which is in the 1992 Constitution is the right of any individual or aggrieved group and the NDC will use it to its advantage.

According to him, during the Acheampong administration, the citizenry used the same strategy to make the government unpopular and it was ousted in the end.

Mr Nketia said they will continue to use the demonstrations to put pressure on officers of the Electoral Commission who did a poor job in executing their mandate on December 7.

He said the NDC has already begun reaping the benefits of protesting adding that all other options are not off the table.

General Mosquito explained that the protest helped win the disputed Sene West Parliamentary seat.

The NDC General Secretary added that the party will be challenging more parliamentary results including that of the Techiman South.

“The actions are already on the way, street power. We will look at all the options, all the options are on the table,” he added.