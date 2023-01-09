Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, led newly-elected executives to a thanksgiving service at the Perez Chapel International (PCI) in Accra on January 8.



In his address after a speech from PCI founder, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Mr Nketia recounted how 2020 was a busy year for the party having elected over 400,000 party officers in over 47,000 elections nationwide.



That the party suffered no casualties through the entire process and having asked God for guidance and protection from the onset, he said, it was right to return to church to thank God for being faithful to the NDC.



Touching on the reasons why the party chose Perez Chapel to worship, he cited the fact that one of the party’s leading members, Samuel Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram) was a leading member of the congregation.



“Archbishop, NDC has a lot of very good boys and girls and very bad boys and girls. So, while we were looking round, we realized that there was one church that has picked one of our bad boys and converted him into an elder,” he said to cheers and applause.



“So, we knew that at Perez Chapel International, everything is possible,” he added.