Ashanti youth group plans to contest all 47 MPs for poor performance

The youth of Bantama in Kumasi have resolved to provide stiff competition for the forty-seven parliamentarians in the Ashanti Region during any election that will be organised by the party.

According to the Bantama Youth Group, their decision is aimed at protesting the inability of the incumbent MPs to lobby for development projects for the region.

The Ashanti Region, tagged as the stronghold of the NPP, provides a safe haven for parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the party in elections.

But the group said the MPs have not been effective in impressing upon government to execute projects captured in successive budgets, including the Boankra Inland Port and interchanges.

“The railway line being constructed in the Ashanti Region was to go through the inland port, but it has been diverted. It doesn’t go through Boankra anymore. Rather, it goes through Sokoban and other areas. This should tell us that the Boankra Project is no more a priority”, Kwame Awuah Nimfuor, a spokesperson for the group said.

A month ahead of the 2020 general election, President Akufo-Addo together with the Asantehene cut sod for the construction of the Boankra Inland Port.

ALSO READ:

About two years on, the 330 million dollar project is yet to realize any significant development.

The Roads Minister in 2020 revealed government’s intention to execute certain road projects in Kumasi to give the Ashanti Region a major facelift.

They include the construction of four interchanges including Suame, Oforikrom, Airport Roundabout and Ahodwo-Santasi all in Kumasi.

The promised projects were repeated in the current budget.

But six months into the year, these areas are yet to witness any development.

The group alleged that Members of Parliament have failed their constituents in directing the necessary attention to the region.

They want the Ashanti Caucus in Parliament to improve their performance or face the wrath of the constituents.

“If you visit health projects started under previous governments you will realise no work is being done. The Afari military hospital is now a hunting ground. Few days ago, the Legon Medical Centre was inaugurated but hospitals in the region have been left to rot”.

Mr. Nimfuor explained that, “the number of MPs from Ashanti Region exceeds that of any other region but they are yet to lobby for development projects for the region. They have disappointed us, we give the 47 MPs a two-week ultimatum to give answers to our questions and plan for the region. If they ignore us, we will field parliamentary candidates for every constituency to contest the incumbent”.