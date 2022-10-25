The Ashaiman Divisional Council has announced a two-day closure of all shops and market centres in the Municipality.

The closure, which is scheduled for Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, 2022, is for the funeral of the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.

A statement, signed by Amui S. Tettey, Administrator on behalf of Acting Ashaiman Mantse, Nii Adzor Annan, noted it is in accordance with tradition and customs to allow for a befitting funeral of the late chief.

“We, therefore, entreat your office to observe same as to have a befitting memorial ceremony for our royal father’s funeral,” the statement said.

Reports about the death of the late Tema Mantse officially broke out in March 2020.

The spokesperson for the Tema Traditional Council, Nii Amarh Somponu, announced the sad news on March 18, 2020.