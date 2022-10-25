The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is currently embarking on social intervention projects in some deprived communities in the northern parts of Ghana.

The project is to improve the socio-economic needs of the people in these areas and address potential human security challenges.

It comprises the construction of two Box Culverts, eight Pipe Culverts, fifty Boreholes and a 24-seater lavatory facility.

The project under the auspices of the Ministry of National Security, according to GAF, started three months ago.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Relations, Michael Addo Larbi, indicated the 48 Engineer Regiment is in charge of the project under the codename ‘OPERATION ROADSTAR’ in the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

“Currently there are ongoing works in the construction of the Box Culverts in the Sissala-Kasana Districts and the drilling of Forty-two (42) boreholes in the Pusiga, Binduri, Bawku, Sissala West, Nadowli-Kaleo and Wa-West Districts.

“Also, the substructure of the construction of a 24- Seater Lavatory Facility at the Zuarungu Senior High School is completed while the block laying for the superstructure is ongoing,” portions of the statement read.

The statement explained the projects are under Phase One of the Social Intervention Projects initiated by the Ministry of National Security which the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces mobilised engineer resources to complete.

“So far, about 75 percent of the entire works for Phase One of the projects has been completed and GAF is working effortlessly to complete these projects on schedule before the end of the year,” the statement added.