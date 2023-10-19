Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Dr Stephen Jalulah, has refuted claims that government has abandoned road projects in the Ashaiman constituency.

According to him, the constituency has had its fair share of roads under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, Dr Jalulah, who doubles as Pru West MP, said a 22-kilometre road project out of the 166 kilometres in the area which was inherited from the John Mahama administration has been completed.

However, he admitted that no new road project had been started.

His justification was that Ashaiman, like all the other constituencies, is in need of roads, but due to scarce resources, government cannot provide all of them.

“My checks at urban roads revealed we have finished all the roads, so they have had their fair share. From Ashaiman roundabout to the market and Kpone Katamanso, we came to meet the project ongoing and did all,” he said.

The deputy Minister’s comment was in reaction to claims by Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey that the NPP has abandoned its road projects because it is an NDC stronghold.

Mr Norgbey said all attempts to get the road fixed have proved futile, the reason some constituents took to the streets to protest a few weeks ago.

But Dr Jalulah stated the claims are not true.

To him, the concerns are legitimate but government is cash trapped.

“We can’t construct all the roads at the same time. It is not true we diverted any roads. Even in NPP strongholds, we have not constructed roads so why will he say it is because Ashaiman is an NDC stronghold? It is unfair and not true for anyone to say that. For what reason will we divert the project? he shouldn’t incite the people against government,” Dr. Jalulah cautioned.

