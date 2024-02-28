The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye on Wednesday held bilateral discussions with the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Pavel Bílek.

In a Facebook post, he explained the meetings held separately were on the completion of key road infrastructure projects as both countries are of strategic importance.

There was a progress report on key projects such as the Kumasi Inner Ring Road (Asokwa to Santasi Roundabout) and the Tema-Motorway Interchange Phase 2.

The Minister who doubles as Bantama Member of Parliament (MP) during the meetings conveyed the gratitude of the government and Ghanaians for the mutually beneficial relations between the countries.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation to foster even greater progress in the shared goal of infrastructure development.

Mr Asenso-Boakye further urged Ambassador Hisanobu to expedite the process of securing additional funding for the Volivo bridge project.

He stressed its importance for enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic activities in the region.

Meanwhile, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has promised grant funding to cover the additional costs incurred during the construction of the Assin Praso-Assin Fosu Road Project.

