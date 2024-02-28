Manchester United booked an FA Cup quarter-final with old rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford next month thanks to Casemiro’s 89th-minute winner against Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian dashed in to flicked home Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick, although the goal was only given after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

On the ground where he famously won an FA Cup third-round tie to save his own job in 1990, Sir Alex Ferguson sat next to new United director Sir Dave Brailsford as under-pressure current boss Erik ten Hag preserved his only remaining chance of marking his second season with a trophy.

The visitors edged a game that did appear destined for extra time but wasted a string of excellent opportunities to break the deadlock.

Looking to reach the last eight for only the second time since 1996, Forest sparked only sporadically, with Divock Origi and Taiwo Awoniyi both having decent efforts saved by United keeper Andre Onana.

As it turned out, Casemiro’s fifth goal of the season was enough to see them through. But with Harry Maguire absent with a suspected knee injury, United will have to be far more effective on Sunday when they visit Manchester City, who beat them in last season’s FA Cup final.