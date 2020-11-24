The maiden edition of Asempa FM Community Sports Quiz was successfully launched at the premises of Multimedia Group Limited on Tuesday.

A total number of 16 Communities will be competing in the preliminary round.

The competition will last for 10 weeks and will start on November 28 and will be aired live on Asempa FM every Saturday from 10:00-12:00.

Multimedia’s Events Manager, Haruna and Wallace during balloting

The participating communities are Nima, Darkuman, Osu, Odorkor, Amasaman, Nungua and Kwashieman.

The others are Ayigbe Town, Tabora, Kisseman, Santa Maria, Abossey Okai, Dansoman, Labadi, Accra Newtown and Kasoa.

Speaking at the launch, Asempa FM’s head of Sports, Enoch Kwasi Worlanyo Wallace, urged the participants to approach the competition with all seriousness.

Participants during the balloting

“We are delighted to bring this initiative on board and we are also grateful for coming on board,” he said.

“We always want to do something for our consumers and we are delighted for accepting to compete for this maiden programme of ours.

“Approach this programme with all seriousness and make sure you put in your maximum best so we can all have a successful competition.

Some participants

“Covid-19 has prevented us from rolling out this initiative but we thank you for your time and honouring our call.

“I wish you all the best of luck,” he concluded.

The purpose of the maiden sports quiz is to bond with the audience through this interaction and also to give them the opportunity to share their knowledge in sports.