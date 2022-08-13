Some residents in Kumasi on Saturday embarked on a health walk to express gratitude and respect to the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

According to the group, it is time to showcase their son and hero to the world as tradition demands.

It follows reports that the national leadership of the party had ordered the group to halt its intended health walk.

Addressing the media, former MP for Nsuta-Kwaman Beposo, Kwame Asafo Adjei, said, “we came today as men and women of Asanteman with special interest in the development of Asanteman and all allies to embark on a health walk. It is non-political as speculated.”

Some former MPs and ministers who served under the John Kufuor administration also joined the health walk.

Supporters from other constituencies in the region also participated in the Health walk.