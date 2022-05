Photos of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II playing golf has gone viral on social media.

The Asantehene is in Memphis, Tennessee, USA attending the Memphis in May International Festival which is devoted to honouring Ghana.

Otumfuo on Wednesday May 4, 2022 joined the Chairman of the Memphis in May International Festival, Charles Ewing to play at the Southwind Golf Course.

Otumfuo is a golf enthusiast and plays the sport himself.