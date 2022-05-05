The Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) has presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo the ‘Africa Peace Award’.

The award is for contributions to the growth and sustenance of peace and freedoms not just in Ghana but in the West African sub-region and Africa as a whole.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received the award on his behalf on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at the Jubilee House in Accra.

A citation accompanying the award read “Our decision to honour the works of this very astute man for his decades of service to rule of law, democracy, press freedom and peace is not only admirable but presents great lessons to many.

“In recent times, his work to restore peace in the Dagbon Kingdom of Ghana after almost two decades of Kingship related conflict has been celebrated by many, both in Ghana and on the international scene.”

It added: “In all, his efforts to ensure that Ghana is enjoying peace and stability is enviable and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, we believe is worth commending considering the prospects.”