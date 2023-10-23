Head coach of Nations FC, Kasim Mingle believes they should have secured three points against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Premier League newbie hosted the Porcupine Warriors at the Dr Kwame Kyei at Abrankese in the Ashanti region in the matchday six games.

The game however ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Mingle after the game said he has been left sad by the results.

According to him, his side should have beaten Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side hands down.

“I’m very sad because we should have won the game hands down,” he told StarTimes after the game. Our boys lost concentration and they punished us with that goal,” he added.

Amidou Diarra broke the deadlock for the home side in the 50th minute and maintained their lead until the 88th minute when Steven Mukwala restored parity for Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko then surged ahead in the 92nd minute, thanks to a goal from Michael Kyei Dwamena but in the 104th minute, Diarra once again stepped up, this time converting a penalty to ensure that the spoils were equally shared.

Nations FC now sit in 14th position on the Premier League summit with 5 points with their outstanding game with defending champions, Medeama SC.

