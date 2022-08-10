Asante Kotoko will play Burkinabe side Rail Club du Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first qualification round of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors will be traveling to Ouagadougou for the first leg tie before hosting the Orange and Black lads in the second leg fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a week later.

Rail Club du Kadiogo

The first leg games are expected to be played on 9th to 11th September, 2022 with the reverse leg fixtures scheduled to be played on 16th to 18th September 2022.

The winner of the two-legged match will face the winner of Botswana side Gaborone United Sporting Club or AS Vita Club of DR Congo in the next round.

READ ALSO

Kotoko are yet to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League in the last decade despite winning it on two occasions.

RC Kadiogo will be making its second appearance in the CAF Champions League after reaching the second preliminary round in 2006.

RC Kadiogo have a record of winning the Burkina Faso Premier League four times and two FA Cup titles since its foundation was laid in 1967.