Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo, has bemoaned the missed chances in the side’s stalemate against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted their rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 3 games.

Yussif Mubarik scored in the 57th minute but Caleb Amankwah scored late to give Hearts of Oak a point in the first Super Clash of the season.

At the post-match conference, the Burkinabe trainer bemoaned missed chances in the game, saying they must work to improve on their scoring ability.

“Yes last week, we all saw the performance of the players it was very disappointing but today, they showed that indeed they are here for action,” he said.

“We still need to work on our finishing, you saw that we had a lot of chances but unfortunately we couldn’t use them but we will go back and work to utilize our chances in subsequent games,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will take on Nsoatreman FC in an outstanding Ghana Premier League game on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.