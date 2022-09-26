1xBet always tries to delight its users with new offers and promotions. That’s why the bookmaker has launched a large-scale promo called Bet On Your Luck. With just one bet, players get the chance to try their luck and compete for amazing prizes.

The terms of the promo are straightforward – to become a part of the action, simply perform a few easy steps:

Register or log in to the 1xBet website.

Agree to participate in promotional offers in your personal account.

Place bets from $2 on any sport.

For these bets, the player will be credited with promotional tickets. It’s worth noting that the bigger the stake, the more promotional tickets the user will receive and the higher their chances of winning. For example, for a bet of $2, one ticket is awarded, and for a bet of $50, as many as eighty tickets will be given.

The promotion is divided into two stages. Different sets of prizes will be drawn at each stage. Promotional tickets received from “20/09/2022” to “17/10/2022” will take part in the first drawing, while tickets received from “18/10/2022” to “14/11/2022” will be eligible for the final drawing.

The promotion is taking place in eleven different countries across Africa, and the following prizes will be awarded:

1st draw – “18/10/2022”

5 smartphones

1000 bonus points (1 winner)

500 bonus points (1 winner)

200 bonus points (1 winner)

100 bonus points (1 winner)

50 bonus points (1 winner)

final draw – “15/11/2022”

5 smartphones

1 Generator

1000 bonus points (1 winner)

500 bonus points (1 winner)

200 bonus points (1 winner)

100 bonus points (1 winner)

50 bonus points (1 winner)

Don’t miss your chance to get some cool prizes for your regular bets with the Bet On Your Luck promotion from 1xBet.